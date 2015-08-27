WASHINGTON Aug 27 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration on Thursday approved Amgen Inc's drug
Repatha for patients with hereditary forms of high cholesterol
and those at high risk of cardiovascular disease.
Last month the FDA approved a similar drug from Regeneron
Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA. The drugs
belong to a potent new class of injectable LDL-lowering drugs
known as PCSK9 inhibitors.
Repatha and was approved to treat patients with heterozygous
familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) and patients with the rarer
homozygous (HoFH) form of the disease.
The scope of the approval was similar to the approval given
to the Regeneron drug, Praluent, which was approved for patients
with cardiovascular disease and those with HeFH.
