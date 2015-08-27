WASHINGTON Aug 27 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Amgen Inc's drug Repatha for patients with hereditary forms of high cholesterol and those at high risk of cardiovascular disease.

Last month the FDA approved a similar drug from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA. The drugs belong to a potent new class of injectable LDL-lowering drugs known as PCSK9 inhibitors.

Repatha and was approved to treat patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) and patients with the rarer homozygous (HoFH) form of the disease.

The scope of the approval was similar to the approval given to the Regeneron drug, Praluent, which was approved for patients with cardiovascular disease and those with HeFH. (Reporting by Toni Clarke; Editing by Sandra Maler)