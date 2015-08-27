(Adds comment from pharmacy benefit manager, updates shares)
By Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON Aug 27 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration on Thursday approved Amgen Inc's Repatha
drug for patients with hereditary forms of high cholesterol and
those with cardiovascular disease.
Last month the FDA approved a similar drug from Regeneron
Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA. The drugs
belong to a potent new class of injectable LDL-lowering drugs
known as PCSK9 inhibitors.
Repatha was approved to treat patients with heterozygous
familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) and patients with the rarer
homozygous (HoFH) form of the disease. It was also approved for
patients with cardiovascular disease including heart attack or
stroke, who require additional cholesterol lowering.
Amgen's shares rose 0.5 percent to $156.50 in extended
trading.
The scope of the approval was similar to the approval given
to the Regeneron drug, Praluent, which was approved for patients
with cardiovascular disease and those with HeFH.
The drugs are expected to generate more than $2 billion a
year each in sales by 2020, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"The back-to-back approvals for Praluent and Repatha should
allow natural market competition to influence the immediate cost
for the PCSK9 inhibitors," Steve Miller, chief medical officer
at pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Holding Co,
said in an emailed statement.
"And we plan to leverage this competition to achieve the
greatest possible discounts for our clients and patients."
Praluent is given every other week by injection in doses of
75 mg or 150 mg. Both doses of the drug will be priced wholesale
at $1,120 for a 28-day supply, or roughly $14,560 a year.
After rebates, analysts expect the drug to cost about
$12,400 a year.
Repatha is given as a 140 mg injection every other week or
as a monthly injection of 420 mg. Amgen said the wholesale cost
of the drug will be $14,100 a year for the every other week
injection. The product will be available next week.
Amgen said it plans to make the monthly dosing option
available next year.
The drugs are more potent than traditional
cholesterol-lowering statin drugs, such as Pfizer Inc's
Lipitor. But it is not yet known whether their
cholesterol-lowering power will translate into a reduced number
of heart attacks.
The companies are conducting so-called cardiovascular
outcomes trials to determine whether their ability to
dramatically lower bad LDL cholesterol will lead to fewer heart
attacks, strokes and deaths.
America's Health Insurance Plans, the industry trade group,
has protested the high price of Praluent, saying it has concerns
about the health system's ability to sustain the long-term
costs.
