Sept 11 Amgen Inc said it had asked the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve a monthly
single-dosing option for its recently approved cholesterol drug,
Repatha.
The FDA approved Repatha, one of two approved treatments in
a new class of injectable "bad" cholesterol-lowering drugs
called PCSK9 inhibitors, on Aug. 27.
The drug is approved for patients with hereditary forms of
high cholesterol - heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia
(HeFH) and a rarer homozygous (HoFH) form of the condition, in
addition to those with cardiovascular disease.
It is given as a 140 mg injection every other week or as a
monthly injection of 420 mg, which is recommended for HoFH
patients, the company said.
At the time of approval, Amgen had said it planned to make
the monthly dosing option available next year.
Repatha competes with a similar drug from Regeneron
Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA, Praluent,
which is given every other week by injection in doses of 75 mg
or 150 mg.
