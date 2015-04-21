April 21 Amgen Inc reported higher first-quarter earnings on Tuesday, driven by price increases for its biggest-selling drugs, as well as lower spending on research and development.

The Thousand Oaks, California, drugmaker posted a quarterly net profit of $1.62 billion, or $2.11 per share, a 51 percent increase from $1.07 billion, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.

Amgen raised its full-year outlook for adjusted earnings per share to between $9.35 and $9.65 from a previous range of $9.05 to $9.40. The company also bumped up the lower end of its full-year revenue estimate to $20.9 billion from $20.8 billion, but left the upper end unchanged at $21.3 billion.

First-quarter revenue rose 11 percent to $5.03 billion, while spending on research and development fell 14 percent to $856 million.

Amgen said sales of rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel rose 13 percent to $1.17 billion, and sales of white blood cell booster Neulasta rose 4 percent to $1.13 billion - both because of price increases. Stronger demand pushed sales of multiple myeloma drug Kyprolis up 59 percent to $108 million, and sales of bone drugs Prolia and Xgeva up 29 percent to $612 million.

