20 hours ago
Amgen 2nd quarter profit tops Street estimates, raises forecast
July 25, 2017 / 8:08 PM / 20 hours ago

Amgen 2nd quarter profit tops Street estimates, raises forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc on Tuesday reported higher-than-expected second-quarter profit and raised its 2017 earnings forecast as strong growth in newer products helped offset declines in established blockbuster medicines.

Lower expenses and a decreased tax rate also bolstered sales growth of just 2 percent.

The world's largest biotechnology company by market value said net profit rose to $2.15 billion, or $2.91 per share, from a profit of $1.87 billion, or $2.47 per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Amgen posted adjusted earnings of $3.27 per share. Analysts on average had expected $3.11, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the full year, Amgen estimated adjusted earnings of $12.15 to $12.65 per share, up from its prior view of $12.00 to $12.60. But the new midpoint of the range is 8 cents below analysts' current estimates.

Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Richard Chang

