Jan 28 Amgen Inc on Tuesday reported a higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, helped by a greater share of sales of its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel and lower taxes.

The world's largest biotechnology company said its net profit rose to $1.02 billion, or $1.33 per share, from $788 million, or $1.01 per share, in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding items, Amgen said it had adjusted earnings of $1.82 per share. Analysts on average had expected adjusted earnings of $1.68 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.