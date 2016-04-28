April 28 Amgen Inc on Thursday reported
much higher-than-expected first-quarter profit as sales of
several key drugs exceeded Wall Street estimates, and the
company significantly raised its full-year earnings forecast.
The world's largest biotechnology company said net profit
rose to $1.9 billion, or $2.50 per share, from $1.62 billion, or
$2.11 per share, a year ago.
Excluding one-time items, Amgen had adjusted earnings of
$2.90 per share. Analysts on average had expected $2.60,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
As a result of the strong start to the year, Amgen said it
now expected 2016 adjusted earnings of $10.85 to $11.20 per
share, up from its prior forecast of $10.60 to $11.00 per share,
and well ahead of analysts' average expectations of $10.82.
