BRIEF-B/E Aerospace stockholders approve merger with Rockwell Collins
Jan 23 Amgen Inc : * Says on track to hit upper end of 2015 revs guidance two years early * Says on track to hit 2015 adjusted EPS guidance at least one year early * Previous 2015 forecast: revs $16 billion to $18 billion, adjusted EPS $7.25
to $8.60 * Says on track to deliver at least upper end of 2015 revs forecast, adjusted
EPS of at least $8
BERLIN, March 9 Lockheed Martin Corp and Europe's MBDA will set up a new joint venture to manage a multibillion-euro missile defence programme given German concerns about MBDA's ability to execute the project on its own, sources familiar with the plans said on Thursday.
SAO PAULO, March 9 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA posted better-than-expected earnings on Thursday and forecast stronger operating profit this year, lifting shares to a 10-month high as investors bought in to a new chief executive's cost-cutting campaign.