Jan 16 Amgen Inc, the world's largest biotechnology company, announced on Wednesday plans to build a new manufacturing plant in Singapore.

Thousand Oaks, California-based Amgen said it plans to invest around $200 million in the project, which will initially focus on the production of antibody-based drugs.

Construction, in the Tuas Biomedical Park area of Singapore, is expected to begin in the next few months.

