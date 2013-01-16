UPDATE 4-Akzo Nobel rejects $22 bln PPG bid, looks to spin off chemicals
* Shares rise 14 pct to near record levels (Adds estimate on value of chemicals division, details on advisers, political reaction)
* Plant would be Amgen's first in Asia
* Investment planned at $200 million
Jan 16 Amgen Inc, the world's largest biotechnology company, announced on Wednesday plans to build a new manufacturing plant in Singapore.
Thousand Oaks, California-based Amgen said it plans to invest around $200 million in the project, which will initially focus on the production of antibody-based drugs.
Construction, in the Tuas Biomedical Park area of Singapore, is expected to begin in the next few months.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Shares rise 14 pct to near record levels (Adds estimate on value of chemicals division, details on advisers, political reaction)
* VW says looking for "tailor-made solutions" in India (Adds background on VW and Tata, market forecast)
FRANKFURT/HONG KONG, March 9 China's Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical is planning a bid for German generic drugmaker Stada, already the centre of a 3.6 billion euro ($3.8 billion) takeover battle between two private equity consortia, two people close to the matter said.