(Adds upcoming data, analyst comment, share move)
By Bill Berkrot
Aug 4 Amgen Inc said on Monday its
Kyprolis combined with standard treatment helped patients with
relapsed multiple myeloma live significantly longer before their
blood cancer worsened, compared with the standard therapy,
according to interim data from an eagerly-anticipated late stage
study.
Kyprolis, the centerpiece of Amgen's nearly $10 billion
acquisition of Onyx Pharmaceuticals last year, has recorded
sales of $146 million in the first half of this year. Celgene
Corp's rival multiple myeloma drug Pomalyst by
comparison had sales of $296.5 million over the first six
months.
Analysts have said positive results from the study announced
on Monday and another Phase III trial called Focus, testing the
blood cancer drug as an initial multiple myeloma treatment, were
critical to help jumpstart Kyprolis sales growth.
In the trial called Aspire of 792 patients with relapsed
multiple myeloma who had undergone prior therapy, those who
received Kyprolis plus Celgene's older Revlimid and the
chemotherapy agent dexamethasone on average went 26.3 months
before the disease began to worsen. That compared with
progression free survival of 17.6 months for two drugs without
Kyprolis, Amgen said.
"Although this result was mostly anticipated, there will be
some relief at the news," Sanford Bernstein analyst Geoffrey
Porges said in a research note.
"The Aspire study is critical for the conversion of the
drug's current approval from accelerated, or conditional,
approval to full approval in the U.S., as well as for initial
approval of the drug in Europe," noted Porges, who has forecast
Kyprolis sales of $425 million in 2015 reaching $800 million in
2017.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, in 2012, granted the
drug accelerated approval for use in multiple myeloma, the
second most common form of blood cancer, after prior therapies
have stopped working. With accelerated approval,
manufacturers must still conduct larger trials to bolster
initial findings and gain final approval.
The data may support the conversion of accelerated approval
to full approval and help the company expand the current
indication in the United States, Amgen said.
Amgen, the world's largest biotechnology company, is
expecting the Focus trial data, which could allow for use of
Kyprolis earlier in the disease treatment, to be available in
the current quarter.
Meanwhile, the Aspire results were also good news for
Celgene, Porges said, "as it provides additional evidence that
Revlimid is the indispensable backbone for myeloma on which
newer drugs and regimens are built."
Amgen shares were up $1.41, or 1.1 percent at $126.96 on
Nasdaq. Celgene shares were up 0.7 percent at $87.30.
(Additionalreporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by
Simon Jennings and Grant McCool)