May 21 Amgen Inc and UCB SA on Sunday said their experimental osteoporosis drug, which is awaiting a U.S. approval decision, met the primary and key secondary goals of a late stage study but a higher rate of serious heart problems were reported that had not been seen in earlier studies.

The drug, romosozumab, which would be sold under the brand name Evenity if approved, significantly reduced the incidence of new vertebral fractures through 24 months and non-vertebral fractures in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture compared with Merck & Co's Fosomax.

However, serious heart-related side-effects were reported in 2.5 percent of patients who received the Amgen drug versus 1.9 percent in the Fosomax group. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Sandra Maler)