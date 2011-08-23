UPDATE 2-Investors tiptoe back into Russia in toystore IPO
* Values Russia's biggest toy retailer at 62.8 bln roubles (Changes source, adds details, banker and fund manager comments)
(Fixes company's name in headline)
Aug 23 Am Gold Inc : * AM Gold - Rights plan to provide board with additional time to consider any take-over bid, if applicable, to explore alternative transactions * AM Gold adopts shareholder rights plan * AM Gold says rights plan is not designed to prevent take-over
* Values Russia's biggest toy retailer at 62.8 bln roubles (Changes source, adds details, banker and fund manager comments)
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 German lighting group Osram is not currently in talks with any Chinese investors, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
ZURICH, Feb 8 Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta expects its $43 billion takeover by ChemChina to close in the second quarter of 2017 as it makes progress in winning regulatory approval for the deal, it said on Wednesday.