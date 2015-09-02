EU's Vestager to announce merger decision at noon
BRUSSELS, March 27 EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager will announce a decision on a merger case at around noon, the European Commission said on Monday, without giving further details.
Sept 2 Amica Mature Lifestyles Inc, an operator of luxury senior homes, said it would be taken private by rival BayBridge Seniors Housing Inc for C$578 million.
The C$18.75 per share cash offer is a premium of 113 percent to Amica's Tuesday close. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
BRUSSELS, March 27 EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager will announce a decision on a merger case at around noon, the European Commission said on Monday, without giving further details.
* Emaar chairman has invested in e-commerce firms (Adds analysts comment, background)