Sept 2 Amica Mature Lifestyles Inc, an operator of luxury senior homes, said it would be taken private by rival BayBridge Seniors Housing Inc for C$578 million.

The C$18.75 per share cash offer is a premium of 113 percent to Amica's Tuesday close. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)