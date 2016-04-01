BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
April 1 The European Medicines Agency recommended approving American biotech drug developer Amicus Therapeutics Inc's experimental Fabry disease treatment.
The European health agency said on Friday the drug to treat the inherited disease is being recommended for adults and adolescents aged 16 years and older. (bit.ly/25APktn) (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July