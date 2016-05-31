BRIEF-CCL Industries announces India entry for CCL label
* CCL Industries Inc - pacman-ccl will invest $3.75 million in venture to acquire its stake, reduce debt and provide funding for future expansion
May 31 Amicus Therapeutics Inc said on Tuesday the European Commission approved its experimental treatment for Fabry disease.
The European Medicines Agency had recommended approving migalastat, the drug to treat the inherited disease, in April.
Fabry disease is caused by the build up of a type of fat, most notably in the kidneys, due to the deficiency of the alpha-Gal A enzyme. The accumulation damages cells and could lead to kidney failure, heart attacks and strokes. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Heartland Advisors Inc reports 7 pct passive stake in CPI Aerostructures Inc As of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kldXIx) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 2 (IFR) - The uncertain pace of inflation in the world's leading economies is causing concern in the fixed-income market, where some specialists feel investors are not properly positioned against the risk posed by rising prices.