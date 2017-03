Oct 2 Amicus Therapeutics said it was not likely to submit a marketing application for its lead drug by the end of the year after discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The company's stock nearly halved to $7.10 before the bell on Friday.

Amicus's drug, migalastat, is being developed as an oral treatment for patients with a disorder that causes an abnormal build-up of fat called Fabry disease. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)