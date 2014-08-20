Aug 20 Amicus Therapeutics Inc said its experimental drug was as effective as enzyme replacement therapies (ERTs) after 18 months in patients with an inherited disorder that leads to the abnormal build-up of fat.

The company's shares soared 60 percent in premarket trading.

Amicus said in April that the drug, migalastat HCl, significantly reduced the abnormal accumulation of fat, compared with a placebo, related to a rare genetic disorder that could lead to heart attack, stroke and kidney failure.

The second late-stage trial was testing the drug against standard-of-care ERTs in 60 patients with a form of Fabry disease, Amicus said on Wednesday.

Migalastat had a comparable effect to ERT on patients' kidney function - the main goal of the study, the company said. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)