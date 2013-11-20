Nov 20 Amicus Therapeutics Inc : * Amicus has acquired Callidus Biopharma * Under deal terms, Callidus Shareholders will get $15 million in shares of co

common stock; up to $10 million in milestone payments * Under deal terms, callidus shareholders will get up to $105 million for

achievement of late-stage development,regulatory,approval milestones * Additionally restructured the organization to reduce costs and to align its

resources with its biologics business strategy * Workforce, including full-time employees across all levels and departments,

has been reduced by approximately 14% to 91 employees * Will also close its San Diego research facility and will consolidate all

operations at its Cranbury, nj headquarters * Says estimates that it will record charges of approximately $2.5 million

during the fourth quarter of 2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage