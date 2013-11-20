Nov 20 Amicus Therapeutics Inc :
* Amicus has acquired Callidus Biopharma
* Under deal terms, Callidus Shareholders will get $15 million
in shares of co
common stock; up to $10 million in milestone payments
* Under deal terms, callidus shareholders will get up to $105
million for
achievement of late-stage development,regulatory,approval
milestones
* Additionally restructured the organization to reduce costs
and to align its
resources with its biologics business strategy
* Workforce, including full-time employees across all levels
and departments,
has been reduced by approximately 14% to 91 employees
* Will also close its San Diego research facility and will
consolidate all
operations at its Cranbury, nj headquarters
* Says estimates that it will record charges of approximately
$2.5 million
during the fourth quarter of 2013
