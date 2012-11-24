* GS sets price of $12.42-$13.01 per Amil share

* After minorities bought out, Amil to be de-listed

* United Health bought Amil control in October

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 23 United Health Group Inc should pay minority shareholders in Brazilian health-insurance group Amil Participacoes SA between 25.84 reais and 27.07 reais ($12.42 and $13.01) a share for their stock as part of a takeover announced in October, Amil said in a statement on Friday.

The price was determined by the Brazilian unit of Goldman Sachs Group Inc which was hired to set a value for Amil shares, the statement said. U.S.-based United Health agreed to pay $4.9 billion for Amil in its largest-ever foreign acquisition that was unveiled on Oct. 8.

When the minority stakes are purchased, Amil will be de-listed from the Sao Paulo BM&FBovespa exchange.

The upper range of the Goldman Sach's estimate is 12 percent below the 30.74 reais that United Health paid for its controlling stake.

Under the takeover agreement, United Health will buy out nearly all minority shareholders and raise its stake to 90 percent of Sao Paulo-based Amil, which in addition to insurance operates hospitals.

The remaining 10 percent will be held by Amil founder and Chief Executive Edson Bueno and his partner Dulce Pugliese. Bueno has also agreed to buy $470 million of United Health shares. Bueno will continue to manage the company.