Aug 29 Amira Nature Foods Ltd filed with U.S. regulators on Wednesday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of ordinary shares.

The company told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that UBS Investment Bank and Deutsche Bank Securities are underwriters to the offering.

Amira sells packaged Indian specialty rice in over 40 countries. It generates majority of its revenue from the sale of basmati rice, the company said in the filing.

The Dubai-based company plans to use the proceeds for debt repayment and acquisition of businesses and technologies. It posted revenue of $329 million in fiscal 2012, of which 34 percent was derived from sales in India.

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

The company intends to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ANFI".

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.