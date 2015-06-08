Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
LJUBLJANA, June 8 Telekom Austria has bought Slovenian telecoms operator Amis for 30 million euros ($33.4 million), Slovenian news agency STA reported on Monday, citing unofficial sources.
($1 = 0.8986 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Pravin Char)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order