Sept 18 Amkor Technology Inc. on Tuesday sold $300 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Deutsche Bank and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. AMT $300 MLN COUPON 6.375 PCT MATURITY 10/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 04/01/2013 MOODY'S Ba3 YIELD 6.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/21/2012 S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD 458 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS