* Tesco shareholder Artisan Partners says opposes company's offer for Booker, says deal a distraction
March 3 African Minerals Ltd said its lender has taken control of two holding companies that own a majority stake in the companies that operate its sole project, the Tonkolili iron ore mine in Sierra Leone.
The miner said on Tuesday it is seeking legal advice on the move by Shandong Steel Hong Kong Zengli Ltd.
African Minerals is currently in default of a $250 million pre-export finance facility extended by Shandong Steel. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
LONDON, March 27 British officials have demanded tech firms do much more to give police access to smartphone communications following last week's Westminster attack, just months after new laws gave security services broader powers.