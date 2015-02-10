Feb 10 African Minerals Ltd said it did
not have money for a $17 million coupon payment on its $400
convertible bonds due Feb. 10, two months after a cash crunch
forced it to shut down its Sierra Leone operations.
The miner, which was battered by a slump in iron ore prices
and the impact of the Ebola epidemic in West
Africa, said its Tonkolili project remained shut even as
long-term funding talks with Shandong continued.
Shandong Iron and Steel Co Ltd, the Chinese
partner for its Tonkolili project, had made claims against the
project that had diminished the its value, African Minerals
said.
African Minerals, which has a 75 percent stake in the
Tonkolili project, said on Tuesday it had a bank debt of $276
million.
