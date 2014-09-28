DUBAI, Sept 28 Shareholders of Dubai's Amlak
Finance have approved the issuance of a sharia-compliant
instrument convertible into its stock worth up to 2.1 billion
dirhams ($571.8 million), a statement from the mortgage provider
said on Sunday.
The instrument is a key part of the company's $2.7 billion
debt restructuring plan, agreed with creditors in August.
Amlak, whose shares have not traded on the Dubai Financial
Market since November 2008, also agreed to convene a shareholder
meeting to approval the resumption of trading, provisionally
scheduled to take place in the first quarter of 2015, the
statement added.
(1 US dollar = 3.6725 United Arab Emirates dirham)
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Writing by David French; Editing
by)