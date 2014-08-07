* Last major hangover from Dubai's property crisis
* Shares expected to resume trading in early 2015
* Firm to make initial repayment of $545 million
* Remaining debt to be paid over 12-year period
* UAE government support to be repaid over six years
(Adds details, contexd)
By Praveen Menon
DUBAI, Aug 7 Dubai mortgage lender Amlak Finance
said on Thursday that all its creditors had approved a
plan to restructure its debt, bringing to a close protracted
talks over the last major hangover from the emirate's property
market crash of 2008.
Twenty-eight creditors had been seeking a deal with the
Islamic lender, which had its shares suspended from trade on the
Dubai Financial Market in November 2008 as the crash ravaged its
finances.
Amlak, in which Dubai's biggest developer Emaar Properties
owns a 45 percent stake, did not give the size of the
debt being restructured, but bankers have estimated it at about
$2.7 billion.
"The Committee expects the restructuring to be completed and
fully implemented in 2014, allowing Amlak's shares to be
re-admitted for trading on the DFM in early 2015," the company
said in a statement.
Amlak said it would shortly make an initial payment to
creditors of approximately 2 billion dirhams ($545 million),
with the remaining debt to be paid over a 12-year period.
As part of the deal, creditors will swap approximately 1.4
billion dirhams of their original debt into a "convertible
instrument" which is to be fully redeemed over the next few
years as Amlak sells some real estate assets whose values have
appreciated, the statement added. Amlak declined to give further
details of how the convertible instrument would work.
The firm would also repay over a six-year period liquidity
support funds provided by the United Arab Emirates government.
It did not reveal the size of that support.
A six-member creditor committee, including commercial banks
such as Dubai's Emirates NBD and Standard Chartered
as well as two government funds, handled the talks with
Amlak. Thursday's deal was in line with a proposal to creditors
that the company revealed in July this year.
Dubai's property sector has rebounded strongly in the past
two years, with the prices of some properties returning to 2008
levels. This has improved the fortunes of Dubai state-linked
entities which did debt restructuring deals after the crash.
Property developer Nakheel said in June that it would repay
all its outstanding debt to creditors, worth about $1.5 billion,
by August this year, four years ahead of the schedule set by its
restructuring plan.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)