DUBAI Nov 26 Dubai's Amlak Finance said on
Tuesday it had signed a $2.7 billion debt and financing
restructuring deal with creditors.
The Islamic mortgage lender has been negotiating with
creditors to finalise the deal, which was approved by
shareholders in September. Finalising the documents completes
the process, it said.
"Amlak will continue to work in positioning itself for
future long-term growth and restructuring its business
operations while also ensuring we work within the agreed
parameters of the restructuring package," Amlak Chief Executive
Arif Alharmi said in a statement.
Amlak's shares have been suspended since November 2008 and
the global financial crisis and a local real estate crash, and a
number of attempts to revive the firm since then have failed.
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; editing by Susan Thomas)