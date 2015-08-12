DUBAI Aug 12 Dubai's Amlak Finance
reported an 87 percent drop in second-quarter net profit on
Wednesday as the Islamic mortgage lender's income from
financing, investments and deposits all declined and
amortisation costs soared.
Amlak, which signed a $2.7 billion debt and financing
restructuring deal with creditors last November, made a net
profit attributable to shareholders of 7.17 million dirhams
($1.95 million) in the three months to June 30, it said in a
bourse statement.
This compares with a net profit of 55.79 million dirhams in
the prior-year period.
Quarterly income from Islamic financing and investing assets
fell 30.1 percent year-on-year to 64.87 million dirhams and
deposit income roughly halved to 1.11 million dirhams over the
same timeframe.
Amlak also recognised amortisation of initial fair gains on
investment deposits of 51.43 million dirhams in the second
quarter, versus none a year earlier.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham)
