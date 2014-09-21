BRIEF-Basic Energy Services files for non-timely 10-K
* Basic energy services inc - files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing
DUBAI, Sept 21 The first shareholder meeting of Dubai mortgage lender Amlak Finance in nearly six years was postponed on Sunday after not enough shareholders attended for it be recognised as valid.
The meeting was called so that the board of directors could inform shareholders of the details of a $2.7 billion restructuring plan that had been agreed with creditors.
Amlak's shares were suspended from trading in November 2008 as the firm struggled to cope with the impact of a local real estate crash and the global financial crisis.
A new meeting has been proposed for Sept. 28, according to a statement distributed to reporters at the venue in Dubai. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Writing by David French; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
* Hhgregg inc says company was unable to reach a definitive agreement on terms
March 16 A U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Thursday he would approve a plan by Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private sector coal producer, to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy subject to discussions with the U.S. Department of Justice. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chris Reese)