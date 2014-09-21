DUBAI, Sept 21 The first shareholder meeting of Dubai mortgage lender Amlak Finance in nearly six years was postponed on Sunday after not enough shareholders attended for it be recognised as valid.

The meeting was called so that the board of directors could inform shareholders of the details of a $2.7 billion restructuring plan that had been agreed with creditors.

Amlak's shares were suspended from trading in November 2008 as the firm struggled to cope with the impact of a local real estate crash and the global financial crisis.

A new meeting has been proposed for Sept. 28, according to a statement distributed to reporters at the venue in Dubai. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Writing by David French; Editing by Kevin Liffey)