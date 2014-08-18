INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
Aug 18 Amlin Plc
* H1 pretax profit 148.5 million stg versus 161.4 million stg year ago
* Interim dividend up 3.9 percent to 8.1 pence per share
* Interim results
* Large catastrophe losses incurred of £48.9 million (H1 2013: £32.2 million)
* H1 increase of 7.3% in net written premium to £1,637.2 million
* H1 combined ratio of 87% (H1 2013: 85%), with underlying claims ratio improving to 53% (H1 2013: 56%)
* Solid investment return of 1.3% (H1 2013: 1.4%)
* In period since 30 June, there have been a number of large risk losses, including malaysian airlines mh17 and tripoli airport
* At this early stage, we estimate that Amlin's net exposure to these events is less than £25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
