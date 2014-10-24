Oct 24 Amlin Plc :

* Amlin plc signs definitive agreement to increase stake in Leadenhall Capital Partners

* Amlin has increased its current 40 pct interest in business to 75 pct via a partial acquisition of each individual partner's stake

* Final consideration amount will be determined by future profitability of business, and will be payable in three instalments over period to may 2016