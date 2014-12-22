Dec 22 Amlin Plc

* Amlin transfers US named storm, US earthquake and European windstorm risks to capital markets

* Has acquired coverage for US named storm, US earthquake and European windstorm perils of up to $200 million from a bermudian special purpose insurer, Tramline Re II Limited

* Tramline Re II Limited in turn is placing a catastrophe bond for this amount into capital markets

* Transaction provides Amlin group with fully collateralised protection over a four year period from 1 January 2015

* Coverage attaches on an index loss basis equivalent to $500 million

* Replaces Tramline Re protection placed in 2010 which expires with effect from 31 December 2014

* Transaction has been structured and arranged by Aon Benfield securities with risk modelling developed by Air Worldwide