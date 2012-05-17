* Sees "good level of profitability" in 2012

* Prices up 4.3 pct on average in first four months

* Shares up 4.4 pct, outperforming FTSE 250 (Adds detail, CEO comment, shares)

LONDON, May 17 Lloyd's of London [LOL.UL} insurer Amlin said it was on course to make a profit again this year, helped by price increases and an absence of big claims during the first four months.

"We remain well positioned to return to a good level of profitability during 2012," Chief Executive Charles Philipps said in a statement on Thursday.

Amlin, which made a pretax loss of 193.8 million pounds ($308.48 million)in 2011 because of big catastrophe-related payouts, said it raised its prices by 4.3 percent on average in the four months to April, while claims over the period were "relatively benign."

A spate of natural disasters, including Japan's Tohoku earthquake, inflicted losses of $116 billion on insurers in 2011, making it the industry's second-worst catastrophe year on record, according to reinsurer Swiss Re.

Insurance and reinsurance prices typically rise in the wake of big payouts by the industry as less well-funded players retrench, easing competitive pressures and freeing those still in the market to charge more.

Amlin, the biggest of the British listed insurers operating in the Lloyd's market, also said an overhaul of its troubled ACI unit, hit by a surprise jump in claims last year, was now "very largely" complete.

Amlin shares, up 8.5 percent in the last six months, were up 4.4 percent by 1030 GMT, outperforming a flat FTSE 250 share index. ($1 = 0.6282 British pounds) (Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)