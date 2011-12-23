(Adds detail)
LONDON, DEC 23 - Amlin, the biggest listed
British insurer in the Lloyd's of London market, said it sold
$150 million of catastrophe bonds to protect itself against
potential losses from U.S. earthquakes and hurricanes and
European storms.
The bond issue, carried out through Bermuda-based vehicle
Tramline Re, is double the $75 million of cover a source said
Amlin originally sought during the marketing
stage.
"The protection afforded under this bond will complement our
traditional reinsurance programme and protect the group from
frequency of major catastrophe losses,' Amlin Chief Executive
Charles Philipps said in a statement.
The bond sale marks the first time Amlin has turned to the
catastrophe bond market.
Catastrophe bonds were developed in the 1990s to help
insurers and reinsurers manage their exposure to natural
disasters by transferring some of the risk to capital market
investors.
Buyers of catastrophe bonds receive interest payments that
are largely insulated from wider macroeconomic or financial
market developments, but risk losing all or some of their money
if a natural disaster occurs.
Several recent catastrophe bond issues have been increased
after investor demand exceeded the original target size.
There is pent-up demand for the securities after leading
risk-modelling agency RMS in February said the risk of hurricane
damage to inland U.S. areas was greater than first thought,
raising loss estimates on some bonds, and choking off new
issuance.
Insurers are on course to absorb $108 billion in catastrophe
losses in 2011, making it the industry's second-costliest year
for natural disasters on record after 2005, when Hurricane
Katrina devastated the city of New Orleans.
