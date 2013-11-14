Nov 14 Amlin PLC :
* Investment returns for the nine months to 30 September 2013
were 2.0 pct
* Full year results are expected to exceed our cross cycle
target return on
equity of 15 pct
* Sees 2014 reinsurance pricing under further pressure
* We expect to maintain acceptable margins in 2014
* In UK commercial and U.S. property and casualty we anticipate
further rating
improvement
* Gross written premium for the nine months to Sept 30 was
2,195.7 million stg versus 2,199.1 million stg last year
* International catastrophe business is seeing less pronounced
competition,
with rate decreases of 1.1 pct in the period
* No major catastrophe losses in the third quarter
* Largest event in the year to date is European flood losses in
may and June,
estimated at 25.7 million stg
* Catastrophe losses, including European hailstorm and Mexican
flood losses,
were 13.9 million stg in the third quarter
* Large risk losses were higher in the third quarter, amounting
to 28.6