LONDON Feb 7 British insurer Amlin
said it was able to raise prices as customers renewed
policies in January, helped by strong demand for catastrophe
reinsurance as insurers hit by a near-record spate of disasters
last year sought added protection.
Policy renewal prices rose an average 4 percent last month,
Amlin said on Tuesday, compared with a 1.3 percent decline a
year earlier.
The increase was driven by its catastrophe reinsurance
business, where prices for business written in London and
Bermuda rose an average 15.9 percent.
"Unprecedented catastrophe loss activity in 2011 has
prompted a notable uplift in reinsurance rates," Amlin said.
The insurance industry absorbed claims of $108 billion from
disasters including Japan's Tohoku earthquake in 2011, making it
the second-costliest catastrophe year after 2005, when Hurricane
Katrina devastated New Orleans, according to reinsurer Swiss Re.
There has been speculation the losses could force less
well-funded players to retrench, easing competitive pressures
and reversing a four-year decline in insurance prices, although
most analysts say any big increase will likely be limited to
catastrophe-related business.
Separately, rival insurer Beazley, which writes
less catastrophe-related business than peers, said it was able
to push through average price increases of 1 percent in January,
compared with a 2 percent decline a year earlier.
Amlin, the biggest listed insurer operating in the Lloyd's
of London market, also said it expected to take a hit of 50-70
million pounds ($79-$111 million) from last year's Thai floods,
while its loss from the Cost Concordia shipwreck would be below
10 million.
Premium income for the year to date is 746 million pounds,
up 19.2 percent, the company said.
Amlin shares were 1.1 percent higher at 341 pence by 0835
GMT, outperforming a 0.1 percent rise in the Stoxx 600 European
insurance index
($1 = 0.6331 pound)
