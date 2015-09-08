Sept 8 Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance said it had agreed to buy British insurer Amlin Plc for 670 pence per share in cash.

The deal with Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, values Amlin at about 3.46 billion pounds ($5.31 billion).

The deal is at a premium of about 36 percent over Amlin's closing price of 492.5 pence on Sept. 7.

($1 = 0.6518 pounds) (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)