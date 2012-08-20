LONDON Aug 20 Amlin PLC : * Auto alert - Amlin Plc H1 pretax profit 184.5 million STG versus

192.3 million STG loss year ago * Auto alert - Amlin Plc interim dividend up 4.2 percent to 7.5 pence

per share * First half return on equity of 11.9% (H1 2011: (8.8)%), 23.8% annualised * Gross written premium up 19.8% at £1,814.7 million (H1 2011: £1,514.6

million) * No material movement in prior year catastrophe claims * Earnings per share of 34.1 pence (H1 2011: (30.7) pence) * Do not expect dramatic shifts in rating levels unless events are severe * Expect the remainder of 2012 to confirm a return to attractive levels of

profitability