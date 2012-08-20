LONDON Aug 20 Amlin PLC :
* Auto alert - Amlin Plc H1 pretax profit 184.5 million STG versus
192.3 million STG loss year ago
* Auto alert - Amlin Plc interim dividend up 4.2 percent to 7.5 pence
per share
* First half return on equity of 11.9% (H1 2011: (8.8)%), 23.8% annualised
* Gross written premium up 19.8% at £1,814.7 million (H1 2011: £1,514.6
million)
* No material movement in prior year catastrophe claims
* Earnings per share of 34.1 pence (H1 2011: (30.7) pence)
* Do not expect dramatic shifts in rating levels unless events are severe
* Expect the remainder of 2012 to confirm a return to attractive levels of
profitability