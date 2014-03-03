March 3 Insurer and reinsurer Amlin Plc
posted a 23 percent rise in profit, benefitting from a year with
few major catastrophe claims.
Amlin, Lloyd's of London's largest listed British
underwriter, said European flooding, hail in France and
windstorms in Britain and Northern Europe had meant a small loss
in Amlin Re Europe and impacted results in the UK.
The FTSE-250 company's pretax profit increased to 325.7
million pounds ($545.8 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, from
264.2 million pounds a year earlier. The underwriter said it
would pay a dividend of 26 pence per share, up 8.3 percent from
last year.