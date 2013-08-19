Aug 19 Insurer Amlin Plc's first-half
profit fell 12.5 percent due to higher catastrophe losses from
the recent floods in Europe.
Pretax profit for the six months ended June 30, fell to
161.4 million pounds ($252 million) from 184.4 million pounds a
year earlier.
The insurer reported catastrophe losses of 32.2 million
pounds compared to last year when no catastrophe losses were
recorded.
Gross written premium rose 1.3 percent to 1.84 billion
pounds.
Shares in the FTSE-250 company, Lloyd's of London's largest
listed British underwriter, closed at 391.3 pence on Friday on
the London Stock Exchange.