Nov 14 British insurer and reinsurer Amlin Plc said it expected full-year results to exceed its 15 percent return on equity target after a quiet quarter for catastrophe losses, in which performance at its European business improved.

Amlin, the largest listed British underwriter on the Lloyd's of London platform, said it took no major catastrophe hits during the period, absorbing only a 13.9 million pounds ($22.2 million) loss from floods in Mexico and hailstorms in Europe.

"We had forecast a return on equity of about 14 percent, thus implying a likely upgrade to profit forecasts of over 10 percent," Shore Capital analyst Eamonn Flanagan said.

Amlin, an FTSE-250 component, said gross written premiums fell marginally to 2.2 billion pounds in the nine months ended Sept. 30.

U.S. catastrophe reinsurance rates fell by an average of 4.5 percent, with the insurer saying it expected further pressure to mount on reinsurance pricing in 2014 from competition and limited loss activity in the industry.

Amlin's reinsurance business accounted for about 40 percent of overall gross written premiums in 2012, with catastrophe reinsurance making up the bulk of this.

"We expect to maintain acceptable (reinsurance) margins. In most other areas we expect a reasonably flat pricing environment, although in UK commercial and U.S. property and casualty we anticipate further rating improvement," Amlin said.

The company forecast in May that it expected higher reinsurance margins this year.

Amlin, which also writes marine and aviation insurance, said large risk losses rose to 28.6 million pounds in the third quarter.

Shares in Amlin, which widely underperformed the FTSE-250 through the quarter, were up nearly 5 percent at 452.6 pence in early trade on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.