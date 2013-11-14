Nov 14 British insurer and reinsurer Amlin Plc
said it expected full-year results to exceed its 15
percent return on equity target after a quiet quarter for
catastrophe losses, in which performance at its European
business improved.
Amlin, the largest listed British underwriter on the Lloyd's
of London platform, said it took no major catastrophe hits
during the period, absorbing only a 13.9 million pounds ($22.2
million) loss from floods in Mexico and hailstorms in Europe.
"We had forecast a return on equity of about 14 percent,
thus implying a likely upgrade to profit forecasts of over 10
percent," Shore Capital analyst Eamonn Flanagan said.
Amlin, an FTSE-250 component, said gross written
premiums fell marginally to 2.2 billion pounds in the nine
months ended Sept. 30.
U.S. catastrophe reinsurance rates fell by an average of 4.5
percent, with the insurer saying it expected further pressure to
mount on reinsurance pricing in 2014 from competition and
limited loss activity in the industry.
Amlin's reinsurance business accounted for about 40 percent
of overall gross written premiums in 2012, with catastrophe
reinsurance making up the bulk of this.
"We expect to maintain acceptable (reinsurance) margins. In
most other areas we expect a reasonably flat pricing
environment, although in UK commercial and U.S. property and
casualty we anticipate further rating improvement," Amlin said.
The company forecast in May that it expected higher
reinsurance margins this year.
Amlin, which also writes marine and aviation insurance, said
large risk losses rose to 28.6 million pounds in the third
quarter.
Shares in Amlin, which widely underperformed the FTSE-250
through the quarter, were up nearly 5 percent at 452.6 pence in
early trade on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.