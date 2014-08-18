(Corrects paragraph 2 to say "Malaysia Airlines" instead of
"Malaysian Airlines")
Aug 18 British insurer Amlin Plc
reported an 8 percent decline in first-half pretax profit, hurt
by large catastrophe losses and adverse foreign exchange
translations.
The company, Lloyd's of London's largest listed British
underwriter, said its estimated net exposure to the Malaysia
Airlines MH17 disaster and Tripoli Airport fire was
less than 25 million pounds ($41 million).
Pretax profit fell to 148.5 million pounds in the six months
ended June 30 from 161.4 million pounds a year earlier. Large
catastrophe losses incurred were 48.9 million pounds.
($1 = 0.5978 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Richa Naidu and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore;
Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)