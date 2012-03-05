* FY pretax loss 193.8 mln stg vs 187 mln stg consensus
* Shares down 5 pct, top FTSE 250 faller
* CEO says no plan to sell ACI unit
LONDON, MARCH 5 - Amlin, the biggest insurer
operating in the Lloyd's of London market, said it
expected to return to profit this year after more than 500
million pounds ($792.80 million) in catastrophe claims pushed it
deep into the red in 2011.
Amlin sank to a pretax loss of 193.8 million pounds last
year from a profit of 259.2 million pounds in 2010, it said on
Monday. The loss was bigger than the 187 million pounds expected
by analysts in a company poll.
Amlin said it expected to return to "a good level of
profitability" in 2012, helped by stronger insurance prices and
an improvement at ACI, the loss-making European commercial
insurer it bought from Belgo-Dutch bank Fortis three years ago.
Amlin shares were down 5 percent at 332.7 pence by 0920 GMT,
the biggest faller in the FTSE 250 share index, which
was 1 percent lower. Prior to Monday's results statement, the
stock had risen 12 percent since the start of the year.
"Amlin's reported headline results were slightly lower than
consensus which may lead to some short-term weakness given it
has been the best performing Lloyd's insurer this year,"
analysts at Citi wrote in a note.
In 2011, insurers were hit by $108 billion in claims
following a spate of catastrophes including Japan's earthquake,
making it the second-costliest natural disaster year on record,
according to reinsurer Swiss Re.
Amlin said last month it was able to push through average
rate increases of 4 percent as customers renewed their policies
in January, in a sign last year's big losses had eased
competitive pressures that have weighed on prices since 2008.
ACI, hit by a surprise jump in claims last year, should
"move towards" underwriting profitability in 2012 due to a
restructuring effort, and there are no plans to sell the
business, Amlin Chief Executive Charles Philipps told reporters.
"We truly still believe this business is capable of
generating good returns," he said.
"We wouldn't get rid of it after all the hard work."
Amlin had previously guided that ACI would break even this
year, analysts said.
Philipps said Amlin's decision to keep its shareholder
dividend unchanged at 23 pence despite last year's loss was a
sign of confidence in its future.
