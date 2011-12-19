(adds Kurnia Asia statement)
KUALA LUMPUR Dec 19 Malaysian lender AMMB
Holdings Bhd and Kurnia Asia said on Monday
they have sought central bank and finance ministry approval for
AMMB's bid to buy Kurnia Insurans (Malaysia) Bhd.
The deal is for Kurnia Asia's 100 percent equity stake in
this general insurance unit, AMMB and Kurnia Asia said in
separate statements to the stock exchange
Kurnia Asia said last week it was still in talks with
relevant parties for the possible sale of an equity stake in its
subsidiary Kurnia Insurans (Malaysia) Bhd.
Both firms made the announcement after local media cited
sources as saying last week that Insurance Australia Group (IAG)
, Australia's top home and car insurer, may buy a stake
in Kurnia Insurans.
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)