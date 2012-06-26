America Movil expects Mexico antitrust review in 1st-qtr
MEXICO CITY, Feb 3 Mexico's America Movil expects a regulatory review of antitrust rules in place against it to be published in the first quarter, Chief Executive Daniel Hajj said on Friday.
WASHINGTON, June 26 A unit of AMMB Holdings Bhd will pay $1.6 million to settle allegations that it breached its fiduciary duty by charging a U.S. fund for advisory services it never provided.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said that AMMB Consultant Sendirian Bhd, an investment adviser in Malaysia, charged the fees for roughly a decade, from 1996 to 2007. The unit allegedly falsely claimed it was providing advice and research.
The unit is settling the suit, which was filed in a federal court in Washington, D.C., without admitting or denying the allegations. (Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
FRANKFURT, Feb 3 Volkswagen's former Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who left the company following a showdown with ex-Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn in 2015, has testified to prosecutors investigating Winterkorn's involvement in the carmaker's diesel scandal, according to Winterkorn's lawyer.
Feb 3 Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach for U.S. department store chain Macy's Inc, according to a person familiar with the matter.