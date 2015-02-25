FRANKFURT Feb 25 Dutch buyout group Gilde is launching the sale of conveyor belts maker Ammeraal Beltech in a potential 500 million euro ($567.40 million) deal, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The private equity firm has mandated investment bank William Blair to organise the auction and the bank is likely to approach buyout groups like Triton, Carlyle and Ardian, they said.

Ammeraal Beltech has annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation of just below 50 million euros and is expected to fetch 8 to 10 times that in the auction, which will kick off shortly, the sources said.

The company was founded by Dutchman Thomas Ammeraal, who in 1950 invented a woven conveyor belt for the biscuit industry. The company merged with Germany's Verseidag Beltech in 2000.

Ammeraal Beltech today employs 2,300 people, has 350 million euros in annual sales and has production facilities in Europe, China and North America. The group specialises in belts for the food, textile, paper and automotive industries as well as airports, logistics companies.

William Blair declined to comment, while Gilde was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.8812 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze. Editing by Jane Merriman)