BRIEF-Veerhealth Care appointed Akash Shah as CFO
* says accepted resignation of Jigar Shah as CFO Source text:(http://bit.ly/2kVIUWG) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
SYDNEY Oct 13 AMP Ltd , Australia's top wealth manager, named Deputy Chief Financial Officer Colin Storrie as its new CFO to replace Paul Leaming, who retires at the end of the year after 14 years at AMP.
Storrie, who takes over in January, joined AMP earlier this year from Qantas Airways , where he was CFO. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram)
* Quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016 loss before tax of 3.4 million pounds versus loss of 247,200 pounds
* Says reappointment of Girja Kumar Choudhary as CFO Source text: [Reappointment of Girja Kumar Choudhary as CFO] Further company coverage: