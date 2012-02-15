* Underlying 2011 profit up 20%, meets forecasts

* To trim dividend payout ratio to 70-80%

* Funds under management boosted by AXA Asia Pac deal

Feb 9 AMP Ltd, Australia's top wealth manager, reported a 20 percent rise in full year underlying net profit, in line with market forecasts, and flagged it would pare its dividend payout to beef up capital reserves.

AMP said it would cut its targeted dividend payout ratio by five percentage points to between 70 and 80 percent, after paying out 84 percent of underlying profit for 2011.

The move reflects "an expected increase in capital requirements to meet future business growth following the merger with AXA, increasing demand for more capital intensive products and an anticipated increase in regulatory capital requirements," it said.

Underlying profit, which excludes one-off items, rose to A$909 million ($974 million) for 2011 from A$760 million a year ago, and compared with A$915 million expected by analysts.

It announced a final dividend of 14 cents a share.

The challenge for asset managers in the world's fourth-largest wealth management market worth $1.3 trillion is to stop fund outflows in the wake of global economic turmoil with investors likely to opt for safer term deposits over equities.

AMP said net cash outflows at its Financial Services unit were A$581 million, down from net cash inflows of A$789 million a year earlier.

AMP's assets under management rose 38 percent to A$159 billion, helped by its takeover of the local unit of France's AXA last year.

The industry is also in the middle of regulatory review that calls for lower fees to make the system more efficient for investors.

AMP shares, have risen 2 percent so far this year, less than half the rise in the broader market.

($1 = 0.9329 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Amy Pyett and Sonali Paul; Editing by Lincoln Feast)