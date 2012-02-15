* Underlying 2011 profit up 20%, meets forecasts
* To trim dividend payout ratio to 70-80%
* Funds under management boosted by AXA Asia Pac deal
Feb 9 AMP Ltd, Australia's top
wealth manager, reported a 20 percent rise in full year
underlying net profit, in line with market forecasts, and
flagged it would pare its dividend payout to beef up capital
reserves.
AMP said it would cut its targeted dividend payout ratio by
five percentage points to between 70 and 80 percent, after
paying out 84 percent of underlying profit for 2011.
The move reflects "an expected increase in capital
requirements to meet future business growth following the merger
with AXA, increasing demand for more capital intensive products
and an anticipated increase in regulatory capital requirements,"
it said.
Underlying profit, which excludes one-off items, rose to
A$909 million ($974 million) for 2011 from A$760 million a year
ago, and compared with A$915 million expected by analysts.
It announced a final dividend of 14 cents a share.
The challenge for asset managers in the world's
fourth-largest wealth management market worth $1.3 trillion is
to stop fund outflows in the wake of global economic turmoil
with investors likely to opt for safer term deposits over
equities.
AMP said net cash outflows at its Financial Services unit
were A$581 million, down from net cash inflows of A$789 million
a year earlier.
AMP's assets under management rose 38 percent to A$159
billion, helped by its takeover of the local unit of France's
AXA last year.
The industry is also in the middle of regulatory review that
calls for lower fees to make the system more efficient for
investors.
AMP shares, have risen 2 percent so far this year, less than
half the rise in the broader market.
($1 = 0.9329 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Amy Pyett and Sonali Paul; Editing by Lincoln
Feast)