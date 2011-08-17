SYDNEY Aug 18 AMP Ltd , Australia's top wealth manager, reported a 19 percent rise in first-half underlying net profit, topping broker forecasts, and said investment markets were likely to remain volatile in face of the euro debt crisis and U.S. uncertainty.

Underlying profit, which excludes one-off items, came in at A$455 million ($481.7 million) for the six months to June from A$383 million a year ago, and compared with A$438 million expected by analysts.

It announced a dividend of 15 cents in line with the broker consensus.

The challenge for asset managers in the world's fourth-largest wealth management market worth $1.3 trillion is to stop fund outflows in the wake of global economic turmoil with investors likely to opt for safer term deposits over equities.

AMP, which acquired the AXA Australia and New Zealand business earlier in the year in a complex deal from France's AXA , said investors were moving more money into cash over the past few weeks.

The industry is also in the middle of regulatory review that calls for lower fees to make the system more efficient for investors. ($1 = 0.945 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)