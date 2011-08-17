SYDNEY Aug 18 AMP Ltd , Australia's top
wealth manager, reported a 19 percent rise in first-half
underlying net profit, topping broker forecasts, and said
investment markets were likely to remain volatile in face of the
euro debt crisis and U.S. uncertainty.
Underlying profit, which excludes one-off items, came in at
A$455 million ($481.7 million) for the six months to June from
A$383 million a year ago, and compared with A$438 million
expected by analysts.
It announced a dividend of 15 cents in line with the broker
consensus.
The challenge for asset managers in the world's
fourth-largest wealth management market worth $1.3 trillion is
to stop fund outflows in the wake of global economic turmoil
with investors likely to opt for safer term deposits over
equities.
AMP, which acquired the AXA Australia and New Zealand
business earlier in the year in a complex deal from France's AXA
, said investors were moving more money into cash over
the past few weeks.
The industry is also in the middle of regulatory review that
calls for lower fees to make the system more efficient for
investors.
($1 = 0.945 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)