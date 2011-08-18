* H1 underlying profit A$455 mln vs expectation of A$438 mln

* Lifts targeted savings from AXA merger by 17 pct

* Surplus capital as of Aug 15 around A$2 bln

* Investor preference for cash increasing

* Shares rise as much as 6.7 pct (Adds shares, analyst comment)

By Narayanan Somasundaram

SYDNEY, Aug 18 AMP Ltd , Australia's top wealth manager, reported half-year underlying profit rose a fifth and lifted targeted savings from its acquisition of the local unit of France's AXA, sending its shares up as much as 6.7 percent.

But AMP cautioned cost increases would pressure margins in volatile markets as investors ' preference for cash increas ed .

The challenge for asset managers in the world's fourth-largest wealth management market worth $1.3 trillion is to stop fund outflows in the wake of global economic turmoil with investors likely to opt for safer term deposits over equities.

The shaky market have prompted wealth managers to target investors by direct mail and even television advertisements to argue the bout of volatility is temporary and history shows equities outperform cash and deposits in the long-term.

AMP said despite sharp falls in equities and bond yields, its surplus capital as of August 15 was A$2 billion.

"U pgrades to AXA synergy targets, high planner retention and a strong capital position despite recent market volatility all signal AMP is well positioned to capitalise as markets improve ," Deutsche Bank analyst Kieren Chidgey said.

AMP shares, which ha d lost more than a fifth so far this year, were up 4.1 percent at A$4.32 in morning trade compare d to a 0.44 percent fall in the broader index .

The industry is also in the middle of a regulatory review that calls for lower fees for investors. AMP said it was well positioned for the change.

"Margins are going to continue to come down that is why cost efficiencies, integration savings are key for us. That is why growing volumes is important for us," Chief Executive Craig Dunn told a media briefing.

AMP raised its cost savings from the acquisition of the AXA Australia and New Zealand business from AXA SA earlier this year by 17 percent to A$140 million as it removes technology duplication and renegotiates contracts.

AMP added integration costs will rise 9 percent to A$310 million, which would be incurred over three years.

But it also said controllable costs in AMP Financial Services and the acquired AXA unit, which jointly account for 90 percent of group operating earnings, would rise by 4-5 percent as it targets growth.

AMP dismissed speculation of large scale defections from the group by financial planners, who bring big volumes of business. It said it had 4,048 financial planners as at end of July, a fall of just six since December.

PROFITS RISE

AMP reported a 19 percent rise in first-half underlying net profit, topping broker forecasts, and said investment markets were likely to remain volatile in face of the euro debt crisis and U.S. uncertainty.

Underlying profit, which excludes one-off items, came in at A$455 million ($481.7 million) for the six months to June from A$383 million a year ago, and compared with A$438 million expected by analysts.

Underlying profit got an A$18 million boost from AXA merger savings, which was higher than analysts expected.

It announced a dividend of 15 cents in line with the broker consensus.

AMP said assets under management including AXA stood at A$159 billion up from A$111 billion a year-ago.

($1 = 0.945 Australian Dollars) (Editing by Ed Davies)